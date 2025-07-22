Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
How are agencies delivering and improving customer experience?
On Demand
Technology
Improving customer experience is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?
During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government CX experts:
Janet Pence, Director of CBP Experience, Office of the Commissioner, Customs & Border Protection
Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
Bill Tinston, Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, Joint Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Office
Ken Gonzalez, Director, Solutions Architecture Connected Experiences, Verizon Business Group
Tim Flower, Vice President, DEX Strategy, Nexthink
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.