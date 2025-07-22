Federal Executive Forum Customer Experience Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

Improving customer experience is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government CX experts:

Janet Pence , Director of CBP Experience, Office of the Commissioner, Customs & Border Protection

Barbara Morton , Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Bill Tinston , Director, Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, Joint Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Office

Ken Gonzalez , Director, Solutions Architecture Connected Experiences, Verizon Business Group

Tim Flower , Vice President, DEX Strategy, Nexthink

Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.