Federal Executive Forum Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024

How are DoD and DHS profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future?

Nov 19, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET

Cloud computing continues to evolve and weave its way into agency missions. How are the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future?

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

  • Reshea Deloatch, Executive Director, Solutions Development Directorate, DHS
  • George Lamb, Director of Cloud & Software Modernization, Office of the DoD CIO
  • Balaji Subramaniam, Executive Director, Information Technology, TSA
  • Jeff Marshall, Director (Acting), J9 Hosting & Compute Directorate, DISA
  • LaLisha Hurt, Federal Government Industry Strategist, Splunk
  • Scott Andersen, Distinguished Solution Architect, Verizon
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

