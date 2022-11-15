Federal Executive Forum Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 22, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
Defense and Homeland Security agencies are focused on the mission of protecting the United States. But how do cloud computing programs fit into the next level of this mission? During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government security experts from the Air Force, USCIS, DHS, Navy and industry leaders. 
Date: November 22, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

The following experts will explore what the future of cloud computing in government means to you:

  • Paul Puckett, Director, Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, U.S. Army
  • Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Dr. Mark Lucas, Director, Cloud Computing Operations, Department of Homeland Security
  • Louis Koplin, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, DON CIO, Department of the Navy
  • Jonathan Alboum, Federal Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
  • David Kelly, Technology Fellow, Deloitte Consulting
  • Evong Chung, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture, Red Hat
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

