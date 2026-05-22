Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2026

Pressure on the healthcare industry to modernize technology and improve the customer experience continues to grow in 2026. As organizations respond to changing patient expectations, workforce challenges and the rise of AI and automation, what strategies are producing measurable results, and what priorities will shape the future of healthcare delivery?

Join this webinar to hear valuable insights from leading federal and industry health IT experts:

Molly Prieto , Principal Deputy Director, Office of Standards, Certification, and Analysis, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, Department of Health and Human Services

, Principal Deputy Director, Office of Standards, Certification, and Analysis, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, Department of Health and Human Services Pat Flanders , Chief Information Officer, Defense Health Agency

, Chief Information Officer, Defense Health Agency Kathryn Wetherby , Director, Marketplace Innovation & Technology Group, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Confirmed; pending approval)

, Director, Marketplace Innovation & Technology Group, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (Confirmed; pending approval) Jon McKeeby , Chief Information Officer, Department of Clinical Informatics, National Institutes of Health (Invited)

, Chief Information Officer, Department of Clinical Informatics, National Institutes of Health (Invited) Ben Cushing , Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat

, Chief Architect, Health & Life Sciences, Red Hat Kim Kilty , Senior Manager, Federal Civilian, Cloudflare

, Senior Manager, Federal Civilian, Cloudflare Egon Rinderer , SVP, Federal & Enterprise Growth, NinjaOne

, SVP, Federal & Enterprise Growth, NinjaOne Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.