Federal Executive Forum Healthcare IT Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2026

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What priorities will shape the future of healthcare delivery?
Jun 30, 2026
1:00 p.m. ET
Technology
Pressure on the healthcare industry to modernize technology and improve the customer experience continues to grow in 2026. As organizations respond to changing patient expectations, workforce challenges and the rise of AI and automation, what strategies are producing measurable results, and what priorities will shape the future of healthcare delivery?
Join this webinar to hear valuable insights from leading federal and industry health IT experts:
Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.
Please register using the form on this page.
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