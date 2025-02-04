Listen Live
Federal Executive Forum IT Modernization and Transformation Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2025

How are agencies profiling a successful IT modernization strategy and what is the vision for the future?

Feb 24, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET

Technology is evolving quicker than ever before as is the IT modernization strategy in government. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government IT experts:

  • Brian Merrick, Deputy Director Solutions Delivery Staff, Justice Department
  • Luis Coronado, Chief Information Officer, Consular Systems & Technology, Bureau of Consular Affairs, State Department
  • Mittal Desai, Chief Information Officer, FERC
  • Zach Goldstein, Chief Information Officer, NOAA
  • Ed Nzambi, Federal Business Value Advisor, Splunk
  • Brian Meyer, Sr. Director of Field Engineering, Axonius Federal Systems
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

