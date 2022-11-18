On Air: Leaders & Legends
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust in Government
November 29, 2022
1:00 PM Webinar
Zero trust is at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy. What have agencies discovered along their zero trust journey? During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.
Date: November 29, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

  • Scott DavisChief Information Security, Customs and Border Protection
  • Beau Houser, Chief Information Security Officer, Census Bureau
  • Jeff Reichard, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, Veeam Government Solutions
  • Chris Roberts, Chief Technology Officer, Quest Software
  • Akiba Saeedi, Vice President, IBM Security Federal
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

