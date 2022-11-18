Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust in Government

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Zero trust is at the forefront of every agency cybersecurity strategy. What have agencies discovered along their zero trust journey?

During this exclusive webinar, you will learn how top government technology executives are implementing effective strategies and technology around zero trust.

The following experts will explore what the future of zero trust in government means to you:

Scott Davis, Chief Information Security, Customs and Border Protection

Chief Information Security, Customs and Border Protection Beau Houser, Chief Information Security Officer, Census Bureau

Chief Information Security Officer, Census Bureau Jeff Reichard, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, Veeam Government Solutions

Vice President, Public Sector Strategy, Veeam Government Solutions Chris Roberts , Chief Technology Officer, Quest Software

, Chief Technology Officer, Quest Software Akiba Saeedi, Vice President, IBM Security Federal

Vice President, IBM Security Federal Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

Registration is complimentary. Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.