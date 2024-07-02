On Air: Panel Discussions
Federal Executive Forum Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
July 30, 2024
Where are agencies in their zero trust journey?
Where are agencies in their zero trust journey and how has strategy evolved to meet new security demands?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top federal and industry cybersecurity experts:

  • La Monte Yarborough, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Rob Thorne, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Chris Wallace, Chief Technology Officer, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems
  • Michael Epley, Chief Architect & Security Strategist, Public Sector, Red Hat
  • Greg Carl, Principal Technologist, Pure Storage
  • Paul Kurtz, Chief Cybersecurity Officer & Field Chief Technology Officer, Splunk
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

