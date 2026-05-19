Accelerating mission success with strategic AI adoption

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in federal operations, agencies are balancing innovation with workforce readiness. Join Federal News Network for a discussion on how federal managers are identifying opportunities to integrate AI into agency workflows, training employees to use emerging tools effectively and measuring the impact of AI adoption across mission delivery and workplace operations. Panelists will examine how agencies are using AI to improve customer satisfaction and employee engagement while addressing implementation challenges, workforce resistance and governance concerns. The conversation also will explore how agency technology and human capital leaders can better align their strategies to support long-term AI adoption and workforce transformation across government.

Learning objectives:

Assessing the current state of AI adoption across the federal workforce

Examining the intersection of IT, AI and human capital leadership in advancing agency goals

Identifying strategies for integrating AI into federal workflows and operations moving forward

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area

Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.