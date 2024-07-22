On Air: Federal News Network
Agencies dispense with paper records (mostly)
If it’s a hard copy, chances are the National Archives and Records Administration won’t accept it any longer.
As of June 30, agencies were required to mainly provide digital records for archival. We talk with records management experts at NARA, CBP, TVA and Canon about the government’s efforts to dispense with storing hard copy records in most cases.

  • NARA: Lisa Haralampus, director of federal records management policy and outreach
  • NARA: Denise Henderson, digitization director, Office of Research Services
  • Customs and Border Protection: Dawn Watts, chief records officer
  • Tennessee Vallery Authority: Rebecca Coffey, agency records officer and senior manager of enterprise records
  • Canon: Tae Chong, manager of new business development
  • Canon: Anthony Massey, strategic business developer

