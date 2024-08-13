API security: Protecting data on the move

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The zero trust data pillar assumes that agencies need to let data flow and be shared across systems. That often involves securing APIs. Pick up cyber pointers now from leaders at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Defense Department’s Platform One, Department of Energy and Navy’s Black Pearl.
We talk to:
Download our exclusive ebook now!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.