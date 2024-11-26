Listen Live
Ask the CIO: Defense Commissary Agency

Learn how agencies are advancing their cybersecurity posture in today’s complex threat landscape.

Dec 5, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Join host Jason Miller and agency and industry experts for a special webinar edition of Ask the CIO where they will explore strategies for implementing zero trust, protecting IT and operational technology, and addressing workforce challenges. Our guests will also share insights on how agencies are securing their supply chains and leveraging automation to strengthen defenses.

Key topics include:

  • Strategies for implementing zero trust principles and securing endpoints
  • Integrating IT and OT security approaches to protect critical systems
  • Securing the technology supply chain with tools like SBOM and system of trust concepts
  • Addressing cyber workforce challenges through hiring, training and upskilling
Michelyne LeBlanc
Michelyne LeBlanc
Deputy CIO
Defense Commissary Agency
Bill Harrod
Federal CTO
Ivanti
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
