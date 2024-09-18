On Air: On DoD
Ask the CIO: DoD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office
September 26, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How is DoD approaching AI?
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Christopher Skaluba, executive director of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office at the Department of Defense will discuss building AI skills in the workforce and AI initiatives at DoD. In addition, Ian McCulloh, associate professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins University will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • CDAO overview and priorities
  • Using AI to lessen skills gaps in the workforce
  • Assessing risk
  • The future of AI in DoD
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Christopher Skaluba

Executive Director, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Department of Defense

Ian McCulloh

Associate Professor, Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Whiting School of Engineering

Johns Hopkins University

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

