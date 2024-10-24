Ask the CIO: HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
4 speakers
Oct 31, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET
Cybersecurity
Join host Jason Miller, and agency and industry experts for a special webinar edition of Ask the CIO where they will explore the evolving cyber threat landscape for healthcare critical infrastructure and the role of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).
Key topics include:
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.