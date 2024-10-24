Listen Live
Ask the CIO: HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response

Learn how critical infrastructure providers can enhance their cybersecurity preparedness and resilience.

Join host Jason Miller, and agency and industry experts for a special webinar edition of Ask the CIO where they will explore the evolving cyber threat landscape for healthcare critical infrastructure and the role of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

Key topics include:

  • The mission and goals of HHS’s ASPR Division of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
  • Changes in the cyber threat environment for critical infrastructure providers
  • The role of cloud services in protecting critical infrastructure networks and data
  • Lessons learned from HHS, CISA, and other agencies on data recovery and preparedness
  • Best practices for data asset management and ensuring clean, malware-free data post-incident
  • The importance of industry partnerships in preparing for current and future cyber threats
Brian Mazanec
Deputy Director, Office of Preparedness, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response
Department of Health and Human Services
Kevin Cronin
CEO and Founder
Kelyn Technologies
David Rubal
Principal Technical Business Development Manager, U.S. DoD Hybrid Cloud
Amazon Web Services
Jason Miller
Executive Editor
Federal News Network
