On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Ask the CIO: Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
September 12, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How is the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command securing data?
Register Now

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Shery Thomas, cyber technology officer and technical director of the Marine Corps Information Command, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Marine Corps Forces Space Command will discuss cybersecurity efforts at the Marine Corps. In addition, Ted Wagner, vice president and chief information security officer at SAP NS2 and Frank Cundiff, senior customer solutions manager with the Navy Team at AWS will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • Identity management
  • Overview of zero trust pillars
  • Use cases
  • The evolution of cloud migration
  • Industry analysis

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.

Speakers

Shery Thomas

Cyber Technology Officer and Technical Director

Marine Corps Information Command, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Marine Corps Forces Space Command

Ted Wagner

Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

SAP NS2

Frank Cundiff

Senior Customer Solutions Manager, Navy Team

AWS

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

     

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.