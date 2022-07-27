Ask the CIO: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description:
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn how a chief information security officer tackles the evolving zero trust infrastructure. Host Jason Miller and Shane Barney, CISO for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, break down the necessary pillars of successfully managing the zero trust environment.
Learning Objectives:
Shane Barney
Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Jason Miller
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.