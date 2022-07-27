On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Ask the CIO: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
July 28, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn how a chief information security officer tackles the evolving zero trust infrastructure.
Register Now

Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn how a chief information security officer tackles the evolving zero trust infrastructure. Host Jason Miller and Shane Barney, CISO for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, break down the necessary pillars of successfully managing the zero trust environment.

Learning Objectives:

  • USCIS’ Approach to Zero Trust
  • IT Asset Management
  • Addressing the Perimeter
  • Data-Driven Decisions
This content is sponsored by 

Speakers

Shane Barney

Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Jason Miller

Executive Editor, Federal News Network

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.