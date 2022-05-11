Better Customer Experience Builds Trust in Government

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description

How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions between themselves and their constituents?

During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss effective approaches taken by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Office of Management and Budget, the Internal Revenue Service and industry leaders to improve the experience of constituents who interact with the government.

Learning objectives:

Defining Customer Experience from an Agency Perspective

Relevant Tools for Enhancing Customer Experience

Customer Experience with Secure Interactions

