Listen Live
Trending:

Billington CyberSecurity Cyber and AI Outlook Series Episode 4: AI Threats: Making Sense of the Risks

Learn how agencies can prepare their cybersecurity programs to leverage AI for stronger, smarter and more resilient operations

Register

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Speakers

5 speakers

Date & Time

On Demand

Webinar

AI

This episode digs into the threats that AI introduces into the equation for federal agencies. This includes the vulnerabilities of AI systems themselves, the risks that must be managed when leveraging AI tools for critical government missions, and the ways bad actors are using AI to more effectively target federal networks.

Key topics we’ll cover:

  • How federal agencies are adapting cyber programs to address the rise of AI-driven threats
  • Practical strategies for managing risk while responsibly deploying AI tools
  • Building a future-ready, resilient cybersecurity posture in the era of AI
Speakers
Darren Death
Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer & Deputy Chief AI Office
Export-Import Bank
Matthew "Matt" Turek
Deputy Director, Information Innovation Officer
DARPA
Colleen P. Ferranti
Unit Chief
FBI
John Sahlin
Vice President, Cyber Solutions
GDIT
Ivan Zhang
Co-founder
CoHere
Sponsors

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.