Billington CyberSecurity Cyber and AI Outlook Series Episode 5: ROI for AI: Setting Goals and Tracking Outcomes

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

AI tools promise faster threat detection, reduced analyst workload and greater resilience, but government agencies often lack clear frameworks for setting objectives or assessing impact.

In this webinar, government and industry experts explore how federal organizations can establish mission-aligned goals for AI systems, measure REAL cybersecurity outcomes and track effectiveness over time.

Learning objectives:

Identifying needs and setting goals to make sure mission outcomes are driving AI efforts

Measuring and understanding progress and performance of AI-oriented goals

Linking the building blocks and best practices of successful programs that enable ROI

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.