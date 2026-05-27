Billington CyberSecurity Cyber and AI Outlook Series Episode 6: Securing AI for National Security: Defending Federal and Military AI Systems from Emerging Cyber Threats

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in government operations, securing those systems is emerging as a national security imperative.

This webinar will focus on the real-world risks facing AI deployments across the federal landscape, including how adversaries can manipulate, exploit or compromise AI systems and the data that powers them. Experts will examine the evolving threat environment, the vulnerabilities agencies must address and the strategies federal leaders can use to secure mission-critical AI systems while maintaining trust, resilience and operational readiness.

Learning objectives:

Analyzing how AI is creating a new cybersecurity paradigm for government agencies

Examining the real-world impact of AI-related threats on critical government missions

Identifying approaches agencies can use to mitigate and manage AI security risks

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner

Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

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Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.