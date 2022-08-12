Building the Supply Chain of the Future

Date: August 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Description

Agencies have realized the importance of protecting their supply chains and data is at the heart of these efforts.

During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

Learning Objectives:

Supply Chain Risk Management Overview

Processes and Tools to Evaluate Supply Chain Risk Management

Data Strategy Towards Supply Chain Risk Management

Complimentary Registration:

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information:

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

This program is sponsored by

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.