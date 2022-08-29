On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
CISO Handbook: ICAM and Zero Trust
September 12, 2022
2:00 PM Webinar
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.
Register Now

Date: September 12, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • ICAM overview at CISA
  • How ICAM factors into zero trust
  • Industry analysis

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.

Speakers

Ross Foard

ICAM Subject Matter Expert, CISA

Bryan Murphy

Senior Director, CyberArk

Justin Doubleday

Reporter, Federal News Network

Sponsors

      

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.