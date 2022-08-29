CISO Handbook: ICAM and Zero Trust

Date: September 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No Fee

Description:

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

ICAM overview at CISA

How ICAM factors into zero trust

Industry analysis

