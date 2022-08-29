CISO Handbook: ICAM and Zero Trust

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: September 12, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Ross Foard
ICAM Subject Matter Expert, CISA
Bryan Murphy
Senior Director, CyberArk
Justin Doubleday
Reporter, Federal News Network
