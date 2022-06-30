CISO Handbook: Managing Supply Chain Risk at Scale

Date: July 14, 2022

Date: July 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will explore some of the challenges and best practices associated with supply chain security with Gerald Caron, the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. Additionally, Kelly White, the co-founder and president of RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

Supply Chain Security Best Practices

The Zero Trust Approach

