CISO Handbook: Managing Supply Chain Risk at Scale

June 30, 2022 4:18 pm
Date: July 14, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description:

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will explore some of the challenges and best practices associated with supply chain security with Gerald Caron, the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. Additionally, Kelly White, the co-founder and president of RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will explore some of the challenges and best practices associated with supply chain security with Gerald Caron, the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. Additionally, Kelly White, the co-founder and president of RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Supply Chain Security Best Practices
  • The Zero Trust Approach

  • Gerald Caron

    Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

  • Kelly White

    Co-Founder and CEO, RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company

  • Justin Doubleday

    Reporter, Federal News Network

Top Stories