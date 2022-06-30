CISO Handbook: Managing Supply Chain Risk at Scale
June 30, 20224:18 pm
< a min read
Date: July 14, 2022 Time: 2:00 pm ET Duration: 1 hour Cost: No Fee
Description:
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will explore some of the challenges and best practices associated with supply chain security with Gerald Caron, the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. Additionally, Kelly White, the co-founder and president of RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company will provide an industry perspective.
Date: July 14, 2022 Time: 2:00 pm ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description:
During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will explore some of the challenges and best practices associated with supply chain security with Gerald Caron, the chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. Additionally, Kelly White, the co-founder and president of RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company will provide an industry perspective.
Learning objectives:
Supply Chain Security Best Practices
The Zero Trust Approach
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.