CISO Handbook: Why agencies need visibility to drive better security

March 30, 2022 4:05 pm
Date: April 7, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description
Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions?

During this exclusive webinar, Ron Ross, fellow, National Institute of Standards and Technology, will discuss cybersecurity and software security engineering. Jeff Williams, CTO and co-founder, Contrast Security, will provide an industry perspective.

Learning objectives:

  • Progress and Challenges with Cybersecurity Progress
  • DevSecOps in a Risk Management Environment
  • Industry analysis

Panel of experts

  • Ron Ross

    Fellow, National Institute of Standards and Technology

  • Jeff Williams

    CTO and Co-Founder, Contrast Security

  • Justin Doubleday

    Reporter, Federal News Network

