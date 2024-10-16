Listen Live
Cloud-enabled government: Seamless & secure data access

How is cloud adoption transforming federal agencies and driving mission success?

Oct 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Join us for a webinar on enterprise cloud adoption in federal agencies, where we’ll explore the factors driving cloud adoption and the challenges agencies face in successfully leveraging cloud technologies.

Reporter Jory Heckman and his guest, Kristen Baldwin, chief information officer and chief data officer at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will discuss how cloud solutions are impacting federal missions and how agencies are navigating the complexities of zero trust and enterprise cloud strategies. Tim Silk, director of solutions engineering of the U.S. public sector at Hashicorp will provide and industry perspective.

Key topics include:

  • Factors influencing cloud adoption decisions from an enterprise perspective
  • Key challenges affecting successful cloud adoption
  • The progress and challenges federal agencies face in adopting zero trust solutions
  • How cloud adoption is accelerating agency missions
  • Key industry changes in the cloud landscape
  • Support agencies need to integrate cloud with physical enterprise data centers and sensitive workloads
Kristin Baldwin
Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Tim Silk Hashicorp
Tim Silk
Director, Solutions Engineering, U.S. Public Sector
Hashicorp
Jory Heckman
Reporter
Federal News Network
