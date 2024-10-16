Cloud-enabled government: Seamless & secure data access

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
3 speakers
Oct 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET
Cloud Computing
Join us for a webinar on enterprise cloud adoption in federal agencies, where we’ll explore the factors driving cloud adoption and the challenges agencies face in successfully leveraging cloud technologies.
Reporter Jory Heckman and his guest, Kristen Baldwin, chief information officer and chief data officer at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will discuss how cloud solutions are impacting federal missions and how agencies are navigating the complexities of zero trust and enterprise cloud strategies. Tim Silk, director of solutions engineering of the U.S. public sector at Hashicorp will provide and industry perspective.
Key topics include:
Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.