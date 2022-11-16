Creating frictionless CX

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The administration’s executive order on improving customer service has galvanized efforts and created baseline expectations across government. The EO paired with digital transformation efforts has made CX a central focus for both program managers as well technologists.
What is different is the customer-centric approach that agencies are taking when it comes to understanding customer journey and figuring out how to embrace technology and data to agilely adapt workflows and deliver better experiences.
In this exclusive ebook, in addition to VA, Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection and the Defense Information Systems Agency to provide insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.
