On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Insights

Cyber Strategy Session: Naval Supply Systems Command

April 11, 2022 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

Date: April 20, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee

Description

Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez, Chris Egan, U.S Federal Cybersecurity Services Team, IBM Consulting, and Curtis Dukes, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Center for Internet Security:

Learning objectives:

  • NAVSUP Overview
  • The Move to a Zero Trust Model

This program is sponsored by   

Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. 

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Federal Insights

  • Chris Egan

    Partner, U.S Federal Cybersecurity Services Team, IBM Consulting

  • Curtis Dukes

    Executive Vice President & General Manager, Center for Internet Security

  • Tom Temin

    Host, The Federal Drive, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories