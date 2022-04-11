Cyber Strategy Session: Naval Supply Systems Command
April 11, 20225:20 pm
< a min read
Date: April 20, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. ET Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Description
Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez, Chris Egan, U.S Federal Cybersecurity Services Team, IBM Consulting, and Curtis Dukes, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Center for Internet Security:
Learning objectives:
NAVSUP Overview
The Move to a Zero Trust Model
This program is sponsored by
Complimentary Registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.