Cyber Strategy Session: Naval Supply Systems Command

Chris Egan is a Partner and Service Line Leader within IBM's Federal division. He has over 22 years experience as a Cybersecurity and Privacy Thought Leader supporting US Federal, State & Local, and commercial clients. He is a Subject Matter Expert in the areas of security, privacy, IT governance and overall systems development lifecycle management. Mr. Egan currently supports US Federal and State & Local agencies providing guidance and support for Cybersecurity management and Information System Security Officer (ISSO) roles working across project teams to integrate security and privacy controls across the enterprise. Mr. Egan is also the Service Line Leader for IBM’s Cybersecurity & Biometrics services organization focused on serving clients to secure their highest value assets through innovative offerings and skilled security and privacy personnel. He also serves as the primary liaison between the US Public Sector team and IBM’s Global Commercial Security Business Unit to foster coordination and resource sharing between the two business units to bring commercial best practices to Federal clients.