Cybersecurity in the cloud: Visibility, monitoring and compliance

Learn how continuous monitoring and cloud security advancements are transforming cybersecurity strategies across federal agencies.

Nov 7, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Cybersecurity

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for a panel discussion on advancing cloud security where we’ll explore how agencies are strengthening their cybersecurity posture through advanced monitoring, compliance and automation strategies. Our panel of government and industry experts will delve into the importance of continuous monitoring, security in application development and the move toward continuous authorization.

Key topics include:

  • Approaches to cloud security and its role within broader cybersecurity strategies
  • The role of compliance programs like FedRAMP in cloud monitoring and application security
  • Integrating security into the application development process
  • The role of automation and AI in continuous monitoring and environmental visibility

 

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Speakers
Lynette Sherrill VA
Lynette Sherrill
Chief Information Security Officer
Department of Veterans Affairs
Matt Smith DHS
Matt Smith
Senior Advisor to the CISO
Department of Homeland Security
Chris Saunders Wiz
Chris Saunders
Public Sector Solutions Engineering Director
Wiz
Justin Doubleday
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
