Cybersecurity in the cloud: Visibility, monitoring and compliance

Join us for a panel discussion on advancing cloud security where we’ll explore how agencies are strengthening their cybersecurity posture through advanced monitoring, compliance and automation strategies. Our panel of government and industry experts will delve into the importance of continuous monitoring, security in application development and the move toward continuous authorization.

Key topics include:

Approaches to cloud security and its role within broader cybersecurity strategies

The role of compliance programs like FedRAMP in cloud monitoring and application security

Integrating security into the application development process

The role of automation and AI in continuous monitoring and environmental visibility

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.