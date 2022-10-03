Data Driving Customer Service

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Date: October 13, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Duration: 1 hour
Cost: No Fee
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*
There’s a full-court press to change the way agencies deliver services to citizens. Agencies need to rethink how they design, deliver and secure services, they need to find the right balance of making sure services are easy to use, but still secure as a way to improve citizen trust as they interact and transact with the government.
During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders.
Learning objectives:
Complimentary registration
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.
Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training
*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.
Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.
Niki French
Customer Service Branch Manager, Transportation Security Authority
Amber Chaudhry
Customer Experience Lead, Department of Housing and Urban Development
Simchah Suveyke-Bogin
Chief Customer Experience Officer, United States Department of Agriculture
Saqub Sheikh
Head of Strategy and Growth, AWS
Scott Clarke
Vice President, Technology Strategy and Solutions, Maximus Federal
Jason Miller
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
