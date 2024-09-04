Data resilience and zero trust: Continuity of operations no matter what

Ransomware attacks can happen to any organization, but what strategies are put in place at the federal level when security is breached and what efforts are being made to avoid an attack altogether?

Join host Jory Heckman and his guest, Chris Pymm, zero trust portfolio manager at DISA as they discuss DISA’s cybersecurity strategy, emerging technology and a vision for the future. In addition, Richard Breakiron, senior director of strategic initiatives for the Americas public sector at Commvault and David Rubal, senior technical business development manager of U.S. DoD Hybrid Cloud at AWS will provide an industry perspective.



Learning Objectives: