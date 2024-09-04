On Air: On DoD
Data resilience and zero trust: Continuity of operations no matter what
September 10, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How is DISA navigating cybersecurity and zero trust?
Ransomware attacks can happen to any organization, but what strategies are put in place at the federal level when security is breached and what efforts are being made to avoid an attack altogether?

Join host Jory Heckman and his guest, Chris Pymm, zero trust portfolio manager at DISA as they discuss DISA’s cybersecurity strategy, emerging technology and a vision for the future. In addition, Richard Breakiron, senior director of strategic initiatives for the Americas public sector at Commvault and David Rubal, senior technical business development manager of U.S. DoD Hybrid Cloud at AWS will provide an industry perspective.

Learning Objectives:

  • DISA’s data resilience strategy
  • How emerging technologies factor into cyber threats
  • Industry analysis

Speakers

Christopher Pymm DISA

Chris Pymm

Zero Trust Portfolio Manager

Defense Information Systems Agency

Richard Breakiron

Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for The Americas Public Sector

Commvault

David Rubal

Senior Technical Business Development Manager, U.S. DoD Hybrid Cloud

Amazon Web Services

Jory Heckman

Jory Heckman

Reporter

Federal News Network

