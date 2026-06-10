Defense reimagined: Cybersecurity in the age of intelligent adversaries

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, creating new opportunities for defenders while giving adversaries more sophisticated tools to target networks, systems and data.

In this webinar, federal and industry leaders will discuss how cybersecurity strategies are evolving to address the growing threat of AI-enabled attacks and what organizations are doing today to strengthen resilience across their environments.

Learning objectives:

Examining how federal agencies are evolving cybersecurity strategies to protect systems, networks and data against AI-enabled threats

Understanding how zero trust principles, automation and AI agents are reshaping cyber defense operations

Exploring the future role of AI in cybersecurity, including workforce readiness, risk management and emerging defense capabilities

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner

Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

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Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.