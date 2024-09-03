On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Delivering the Tech that Delivers for Government
What’s it take to ensure users have the tech they need right now?
From AI, cyber and innovation to cloud, Day 1 readiness and PCaaS, we share the inside best practices of FSI enterprise technology leaders that keep their users and their federal clients’ users ever-ready to deliver on mission.

We talk to:

  • Kuan Collins, vice president of solutions architecture, Booz Allen
  • John Morton, vice president of enterprise infrastructure, Leidos
  • Erik Nelson, senior vice president, Enterprise IT Operating Group, CACI
  • Rick Schindel, leader of federal systems integrator programs, Future Tech Enterprise
  • Cedric Sims, senior vice president of enterprise innovation and integration, MITRE
  • Tom Terjesen, chief information officer, Peraton
  • Bernie Tomasky, vice president of enterprise IT, SAIC
  • Bob Venero, CEO, Future Tech Enterprise

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

