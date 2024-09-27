On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Digital twins and synthetic data: The next frontier of government productivity
October 9, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
Learn how digital twins can drive efficiency and innovation in your agency
Register Now

Join us for an insightful discussion on digital twin technology in government where we’ll explore how this innovative technology is shaping the future of public sector operations. Our panel of experts will discuss real-world examples, evolving strategies and the challenges agencies face in implementing digital twins.

Key topics:

  • Current and potential uses of digital twins in government
  • Benefits and challenges of adopting digital twin technology
  • The impact of AI and generative AI on digital twin applications
  • Preparing infrastructure, data and workforce for digital twin adoption

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.

Speakers

Jacqueline Le Moigne

Program Manager, Advanced Information Systems Technology

NASA

Todd Johanesen

Director, Foundation GEOINT Group

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Sudarsan Rachuri

Technology Manager, Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office

Energy Department

Paul Venditti

Advisory Industry Consultant, IoT

SAS

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

Sponsors

     

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.