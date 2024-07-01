On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Evolving hybrid cloud strategies in modern agencies
July 11, 2024
2:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
How are the CDC and TSA managing cloud adoption to meet their missions?
Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Decisions behind implementation, resources and security continue to challenge agencies as they navigate cloud adoption.

Join moderator Jason Miller, and government and industry leaders as they discuss lessons learned and goals for the future.

Learning objectives:

  • Overarching cloud strategies and where agencies stand today 
  • Approaching security and compliance to PREM
  • What are the meaningful priorities in the next 12-18 months 

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.

Speakers

Joseph Lewis - CDC

Joseph Lewis

Chief Information Security Officer

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dane Bane

Secure Infrastructure & Vulnerability Management, Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Division, Information Technology

Transportation Security Administration

Brian Mikkelsen Datadog

Brian Mikkelsen

Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Public Sector

Datadog

Jason Miller

Executive Editor

Federal News Network

