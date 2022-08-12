On Air: Leaders & Legends
Executive Briefing Series: Driving value from data to achieve digital transformation
August 12, 2022 to August 26, 2022
That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.
The value and power that data can bring to agency missions has never been in doubt.

In this executive briefing, the following agency and industry experts will discuss how they are spearheading a digital transformation with data.

  • Dorothy Aronson, Chief Information Officer, National Science Foundation
  • Kirsten Dalboe, Chief Data Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Marseta Dill, Deputy Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration
  • Timothy Godwin, Acting Director of Organizational Policy and Governance and Interim Chief Data Officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
  • Ron Thompson, Chief Data Officer, NASA
  • Rob Bohn, Area Vice President for Federal, Tableau
  • Katelyn Walker, Principal Success Manager, Tableau

      

