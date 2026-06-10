Expert Edition: Modern government starts with secure cloud

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From the Pentagon to NIH and state government, agencies are using AI and secure cloud to break down silos, redesign workflows and deliver results faster. See how leaders are modernizing with confidence in a new Expert Edition.
AI, cloud and automation are no longer experiments in government. They are reshaping how missions are delivered securely at speed and scale.
In our latest Expert Edition, leaders across defense, health, transportation and state government share how secure cloud foundations and AI‑driven workflows are accelerating modernization while maintaining trust and accountability.
From the Pentagon’s push to move “fast enough” on AI and automation and NIH’s effort to build a unified digital research ecosystem to California’s process‑first approach to generative AI, the message is consistent: Modern government starts with rethinking how work gets done, not just deploying new tools.
Featured voices include:
Together, they outline how agencies are breaking down data silos, redesigning workflows, modernizing legacy systems and using AI to amplify human judgment — delivering faster decisions, more resilient systems and better outcomes for citizens.
Please register using the form on this page.
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