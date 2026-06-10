Expert Edition: Modern government starts with secure cloud

AI, cloud and automation are no longer experiments in government. They are reshaping how missions are delivered securely at speed and scale.

In our latest Expert Edition, leaders across defense, health, transportation and state government share how secure cloud foundations and AI‑driven workflows are accelerating modernization while maintaining trust and accountability.

From the Pentagon’s push to move “fast enough” on AI and automation and NIH’s effort to build a unified digital research ecosystem to California’s process‑first approach to generative AI, the message is consistent: Modern government starts with rethinking how work gets done, not just deploying new tools.

Featured voices include:

Robert Malpass , deputy chief digital and AI officer for intelligence, Department of Defense

, deputy chief digital and AI officer for intelligence, Department of Defense Andrew Mapes , acting principal deputy chief digital and AI officer, Department of Defense

, acting principal deputy chief digital and AI officer, Department of Defense Trey Treadwell , associate director for capabilities, National Geospatial‑Intelligence Agency

, associate director for capabilities, National Geospatial‑Intelligence Agency Peter Ranks , former assistant director for cyber intelligence, CIA

, former assistant director for cyber intelligence, CIA Col. Jesse Rosenbaum , chief data and AI officer for intelligence, Space Force

, chief data and AI officer for intelligence, Space Force Sean Mooney , director, Center for Information Technology, National Institutes of Health

, director, Center for Information Technology, National Institutes of Health California Gov. Gavin Newsom

San Jose Mayor Mark Mahan

Ankur Saini , chief product and technology officer, Department of Transportation

, chief product and technology officer, Department of Transportation Rick Miner , deputy assistant chief information officer for satellites, NOAA

, deputy assistant chief information officer for satellites, NOAA Elizabeth Sickler , government industry principal, Pega

, government industry principal, Pega Sara Mazer , as‑a‑service business owner for government, Pega

, as‑a‑service business owner for government, Pega Jesse Dalton, senior partner solutions architect, AWS

Together, they outline how agencies are breaking down data silos, redesigning workflows, modernizing legacy systems and using AI to amplify human judgment — delivering faster decisions, more resilient systems and better outcomes for citizens.