Expert Edition: The Evolution of Edge Computing

The idea of what the edge means to infrastructure continues to evolve. In the hybrid environment that the world has had to adopt rapidly these past two years, it
has fundamentally come to mean supporting secure computing wherever your organization’s users and devices happen to be — at any moment.
In truth, the military services have long had this view of their infrastructure because deployments make that agile need a reality, but they too are expanding how they define and support edge computing.
This exclusive ebook provides fresh ideas about infrastructure modernization that your organization can apply to help reduce major failures on your path to edge computing success.
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.