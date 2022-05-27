Expert edition: The nonstop evolution of the federal data center

Yes, there are far fewer data centers in the government today than there were five years ago, than there were 10 years ago and most definitely than there were 20 years ago. It only makes sense given the evolution of infrastructure technology, from virtualization to cloud and software-defined everything. Even so, the government still is home to a few thousand data centers. In this exclusive e-book, we dig into how the government is looking ahead... READ MORE

Yes, there are far fewer data centers in the government today than there were five years ago, than there were 10 years ago and most definitely than there were 20 years ago. It only makes sense given the evolution of infrastructure technology, from virtualization to cloud and software-defined everything. Even so, the government still is home to a few thousand data centers.

In this exclusive e-book, we dig into how the government is looking ahead and adjusting its approach to managing federal data centers in a hybrid world. We also look back at how it got to today, and share some specific agency initiatives that we hope inspire your own efforts.