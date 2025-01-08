Listen Live
Trending:

Federal cyber leaders on delivering innovation

Need innovation inspiration when it comes to cyber?

Download

Psst? Need some innovation inspiration when it comes to cyber in the federal government? We’ve got ya!

Check out our new e-book filled with savvy suggestions from cyber leaders in government and industry.

Our journalists talked to:

  • Timothy Amerson, deputy chief information security officer, SSA
  • Shane Barney, chief information security officer, USCIS
  • Angelica Phaneuf, chief information security officer, Army Software Factory
  • Kristina Walter, director, Cyber Collaboration Center, NSA
  • Michael Dickman, chief product officer, Gigamon
  • Steve Faehl, chief security officer, Microsoft Federal
  • Erin Joe, senior executive, cybersecurity/readiness, Google Cloud
  • Bill Lemons, director, solutions architecture and systems engineering, Fortinet Federal
  • Michael Saintcross, vice president federal, BeyondTrust
  • Chris Usserman, chief technologist, Public Sector, Infoblox

A Federal News Network Expert Edition, brought to you by Carahsoft

#cybersecurity #threatmanagement #federalIT

Sponsors

Please register using the form on this page.
Have questions or need help? Visit our Q&A page for answers to common questions or to reach a member of our team.