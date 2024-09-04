On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Federal Executive Forum Chief Data Officers Profiles in Excellence in Government 2024: Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Trends
September 24, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
What strategies and technology are driving data strategy in government?
Data and AI, and how to manage them, has been at the forefront of agency technology strategy.

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top government data experts:

  • Lisa Rosenmerkel, Chief Data Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Dr. Naomi Adaniya, Chief Data Officer, Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Trang Tran, Deputy Chief Data Officer, Customs and Border Protection
  • Marseta Dill, Acting Chief Data Officer, Federal Aviation Administration
  • Kristen Nero, Director, National Security Group, Databricks
  • Monica McEwen, Managing Director, Data & AI, Deloitte Consulting
  • Don Wiggins, Principal Solutions Architect, Equinix
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

