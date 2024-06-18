On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Federal Executive Forum CTO’s Profiles in Excellence in Government 2024: Innovation and Emerging Technologies
July 2, 2024
1:00 PM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
What technology initiatives have been successful and what are plans for the future?
Technology in government continues to change rapidly, and agencies must work closely with each other and private sector partners to drive innovation and success. What initiatives have been successful and what are plans for the future?

During this webinar, you will gain the unique perspective of top federal and industry technology experts:

  • David Larrimore, Chief Technology Officer, Department of Homeland Security
  • Kaschit Pandya, Chief Technology Officer, Internal Revenue Service
  • Doug Robertson, Chief Technology Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Chris Wallace, Chief Technology Officer, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, Red Hat
  • Greg Carl, Principal Technologist, Pure Storage
  • Moderator: Luke McCormack, Host of the Federal Executive Forum

Panelists also will share lessons learned, challenges and solutions, and a vision for the future.

