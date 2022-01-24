Federal News Network Industry Exchange: Cyber

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Join Federal News Network on Jan. 31 and on Feb. 7 for our inaugural Industry Exchange event. We’re kicking off 2022 with a focus on cybersecurity: intelligence, endpoint management and remediation, identity security, cybersecurity asset management, security orchestration and response.
Industry experts will share the latest insights on these and other security issues critical to the government. This is a demanding time for agencies. Federal security chiefs are busy working to meet the mandates of President Joe Biden’s May cybersecurity executive order on cybersecurity and acting on new guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and National Security Administration.
