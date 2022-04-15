Federal News Network’s 2022 Zero Trust Exchange

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The clock is ticking. Agency IT and security teams have until August 2024 to implement zero trust architectures (ZTAs), as directed by the Biden administration executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity. The goal? To increase their security rigor as the perimeters of federal networks have become increasingly dynamic, and to defend against persistent threat campaigns aimed at government systems, networks, users and data.
Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Taking our cue from CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model, Day 1 will focus on people, Day 2 on devices and Day 3 on data and applications.
Register now to join Federal News Network editors and cybersecurity experts from across the federal IT landscape as we zero in on all things zero trust!
