Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025

Oct 1, 2025 to Oct 2, 2025
Technology
As a new administration sharpens its focus on cybersecurity, agencies are moving swiftly to meet the mandates of the latest executive order. Join Federal News Network Oct. 1–2 for a free event to explore how federal leaders are adapting to evolving threats, integrating new technologies and strengthening cyber resilience.
This event will feature senior cyber policy officials offering a governmentwide perspective on critical priorities, including:
In addition to keynotes and agency-led panels, technology and industry experts will share proven tactics and innovations to help federal teams stay ahead of the curve — while aligning with the latest executive order, federal mandates and ongoing cyber initiatives.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping the next chapter of federal cybersecurity.
