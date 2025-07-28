Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025

As a new administration sharpens its focus on cybersecurity, agencies are moving swiftly to meet the mandates of the latest executive order. Join Federal News Network Oct. 1–2 for a free event to explore how federal leaders are adapting to evolving threats, integrating new technologies and strengthening cyber resilience.

This event will feature senior cyber policy officials offering a governmentwide perspective on critical priorities, including:

Leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance cyber defense

Preparing for post-quantum cryptography

Securing software development across the enterprise

Advancing zero trust architectures and integrated identity management

Ensuring operational resiliency amid growing threats

In addition to keynotes and agency-led panels, technology and industry experts will share proven tactics and innovations to help federal teams stay ahead of the curve — while aligning with the latest executive order, federal mandates and ongoing cyber initiatives.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping the next chapter of federal cybersecurity.

Register today for a front-row virtual seat!