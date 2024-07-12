Financial Wellness Across Your Federal Career

Join us to explore financial strategies and tools that can help you throughout your federal career.

Financial planning is not something you set and forget. It requires periodic review and changes to maximize results and those changes often depend on the stage of your career.

So how should you tackle that planning? We will talk to experts at OPM, federal unions and more — who are also at various stages of their own careers — to find out!

Federal Drive Host Tom Temin will lead this lively panel discussion as part of WAEPA’s Annual Member Meeting. Our panel of experts will share tips, tactics and best practices that can help you maximize your own financial results — whether it’s your first year in the federal government or your 20th.

Plus, one CPE credit will be earned after you attend the full webinar.

Here are just a few of the topics slated for discussion:

How to set financial and other life goals as a fed

When to make financial changes tied to the stage of your government career

How to maximize return on your TSP contributions

Where to find tools to help guide your financial planning

WAEPA CEO M. Shane Canfield will open the event and share a brief overview of the association’s 2024 state of the union.Be sure to register now for this must-attend virtual event!

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.