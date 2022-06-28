Fostering Collaboration between Security and Development

Date: July 12, 2022

Date: July 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Cost: No fee

Accreditation: Training Credit for 1 CPE*

Description

It’s been a year since the rollout of the administration’s cybersecurity executive order. How has it progressed across the federal enterprise over the past year?

During this exclusive webinar, will explore how federal agencies are pursuing secure software development and transforming application development from the ground up using DevSecOps and other best practices. The event will focus on initiatives stemming from the cybersecurity executive order and other major efforts at key federal agencies.

Learning objectives:

Secure Software Development

Addressing Individual Cyber Incidents

Applications Use Cases and Looking Towards the Future of Software Development

Complimentary Registration:

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.



Additional Information:

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

This program is sponsored by

*Training certificates will be e-mailed to attendees after the event.

Federal News Radio, part of the Federal News Network, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.