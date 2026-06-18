From open source to operational security: Integrating OSINT into cyber defense for global missions

Join Federal News Network for a discussion with leaders from the State Department, Defense Intelligence Agency and Leidos on how agencies are integrating OSINT into cyber operations, overcoming challenges related to data volume and analysis and applying AI responsibly with appropriate governance and human oversight. Additionally, the speakers will share perspectives on building the workforce needed to operate in a rapidly evolving, intelligence-driven security environment.

Learning objectives:

Examine how federal cybersecurity strategies are evolving and the growing role of open source intelligence in strengthening threat detection, situational awareness and mission outcomes.

Explore approaches for integrating cyber data, open source intelligence, artificial intelligence and automation into security operations, including real-world use cases and implementation challenges.

Identify best practices for governing AI-enabled cybersecurity tools, maintaining human oversight and developing a workforce equipped to operate in data-driven security environments.

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required. Program Level: Beginner

Beginner Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org.