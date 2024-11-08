Listen Live
Future forward: Building trustworthy AI in government

Learn how AI is reshaping government operations and what lies ahead for its responsible adoption

Nov 20, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Accreditation: Training certificate for 1 CPE*

Join us for a discussion on how agencies are utilizing AI to enhance program administration, improve productivity and ensure responsible AI practices. Our panel of experts will share insights on AI strategy, data management and the evolving roadmap for AI applications in government.

Key topics include:

  • Agency overarching AI strategy and future roadmap
  • Leveraging AI for program administration and employee productivity
  • Overcoming challenges in AI implementation and ensuring data quality
  • Safeguarding secure, trustworthy AI use across agency operations

 

CPE Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.
Program Level: Beginner
Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. Certificates will be e-mailed to registrants. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Mike Horton Dept of Transportation
Michael Horton
Acting Chief AI Officer
Department of Transportation
Brian Peretti Treasury Department
Brian Peretti
Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
Treasury Department
Noel Hara
Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector
NTT DATA North America
Justin Doubleday
Justin Doubleday
Reporter
Federal News Network
