Generative to Agentic AI: Shaping the Next Wave of Federal Innovation

Accreditation: Training Certificate for 1 CPE*

Federal agencies are moving from AI experimentation to real-world implementation, raising new questions around strategy, governance and measurable mission impact. During this webinar, government and industry leaders will discuss how agencies are implementing artificial intelligence today, sharing lessons learned from current pilot and production use cases and how those efforts are shaping longer-term AI strategies.

Panelists will also examine how agencies are incorporating the administration’s latest AI executive order, building AI roadmaps that include generative and agentic AI, and preparing their workforce, data and infrastructure for the next one to three years. The conversation will explore how agencies are measuring AI’s value, improving efficiency and engagement, and putting the right privacy and security guardrails in place to unlock AI’s biggest opportunities while managing risk.

Learning objectives:

Examine AI strategies across the federal government

Evaluate leadership and the impact of AI in government

Prepare for agentic AI

Complimentary Registration

Please register using the form on this page. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Information Technology. To receive CPE credit you must arrive on time and participate in the attendance surveys throughout the webinar. In accordance with the standards of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 50 minutes equals 1 CPE. For more information regarding complaint and program cancellation policies, please contact FederalNewsNetwork.com at (202) 895-5023. Due to this program being offered free of charge, there will be no refunds issued.

Additional Information

Prerequisites and Advance Preparation: Basic experience in federal IT recommended, but not required.

Program Level: Beginner

Delivery Method: Group Internet-Based Training

