Here comes AI: How federal contractors are preparing

Are contractors ready to meet the demand for the newest artificial intelligence tools within the federal government?

We talked with a panel of federal contractors and systems integrators to understand how they’re readying their organizations to meet the oncoming swell in agency AI demands.

Leaders from Accenture, CGI Federal, GDIT, Karsun Solutions, Leidos, Nvidia and ThunderCat Technology shared their plans and also provided their views on what to expect next as AI adoption expands within government.

Download our new Federal News Network Executive Briefing now!