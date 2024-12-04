Listen Live
High Impact Service Providers in 2025: The State of Federal CX

Explore what’s next for HISP agencies as they transform customer, employee and total experience

5 speakers

Date & Time

Dec 11, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET

Webinar

Technology

Join us for a discussion where top technology leaders from across government will explore what’s next for HISP agencies as they transform customer, employee and total experience. Discover the innovations on the horizon that will shape how we serve the public, streamline digital processes and improve the federal workplace.

Guiding these insightful discussions will be Federal News Network Reporter, Jory Heckman, capping a year-long focus on federal efforts to enhance service delivery and experience.

You will learn:

  • What’s recently changed in federal initiatives
  • What projects are now underway
  • What is planned for fiscal year 2025 and beyond
  • What interagency work is planned to improve services governmentwide
Speakers
Mo Earley
Portfolio Lead, Federal HISPs
OMB
Joe Carter
Director of Customer Experience
HUD
James McCament
CBP Presidential Transition Lead & Senior Executive Responsible for Experience, Customs and Border Protection
DHS
Stan Kowalski
Director, Organizational Excellence & Strategic Delivery
ITA
Charles Thomas
Director of Customer Experience
USPTO
